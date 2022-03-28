ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Egg Hunt Will Be Held April 9

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 1 day ago

Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt from 9 am to 12 noon, Saturday, April 9, at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Rd. Admission is free, but registration is required.

A dog costume contest begins at 9:15 am. Owners can join the contest too. Egg hunts start at 9:45 am. There will be separate hunts for little (under 30 pounds) and large dogs. There will be vendors, a photo booth, arts and crafts, and more. All canine visitors must arrive leashed and be up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat or unneutered male puppies.

For more information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503.

ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

