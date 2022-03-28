Former Peraton Exec Thomas Oh Named Principal at Signature Federal Systems

LeafLink, one of the world’s largest online wholesale cannabis platforms connecting over 10,000 licensed cannabis brands, retailers and distributors, announced that Artie Minson is joining as the company’s president and chief operating officer. Minson will join LeafLink’s board of directors and report to co-founder and CEO Ryan G....
Rice served as vice chairman of GE and is the former president and CEO of the GE Global Growth Organization. "John has significant experience and expertise leading complex, global organizations, particularly in jurisdictions outside the United States, and will add unique and diverse insights to our board," said AIG (AIG) Chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino.
The Board of Directors for Swedish company Loomis has named Aritz Larrea as the company’s new president and CEO, set to take the seat as of Aug. 1 this year, the company announced Sunday (March 20). Loomis works in cash handling. Since 2018, Larrea has been president of Loomis...
As you add more talent, you’ll have to organize your engineering team into more logical groups. That means more defined roles, with individuals and teams made responsible for specific parts of the product while continuing to expand its capabilities. How well you manage the transition from an organically grown team to a more purposefully organized, efficient machine can be key to how successful your company will be as it scales.
Your network is one of the most essential and critical components of IT infrastructure and one of the most difficult to administer. Organizations invest a big chunk of money and numerous hours to ensure that their networks are robust, trustworthy, and secure. Network engineers laboriously develop and build an ideal architecture to provide the correct balance of flexibility, performance, and availability. They argue which management suite offers the most advanced monitoring and control capabilities. Then, nearly as soon as the task is completed, it appears that someone discovers a better approach, a newer technology, or a newly found weakness that must be avoided.
Sitel has been named as the third-party allegedly responsible for a recent security incident experienced by Okta. In a briefing on Wednesday, David Bradbury, Chief Security Officer at Okta, told virtual attendees that the incident has been "an embarrassment for myself and the entire Okta team." Okta has become the...
Learn the seven steps you should take before hiring a public relations firm. Bringing on a PR firm can be a great way to boost your company’s credibility and outreach, but you want to go about it the right way. Here are seven steps to take before hiring a PR firm.
For almost three years, business leaders worldwide have exhibited incredible resilience and persistence during the pandemic to come up with informed decisions and business solutions to sustain the global business economy. Faced with more complex business challenges, they have used advanced technology to achieve organizational goals and meet expectations of their stakeholders, including customers, employers and investors.
St. Petersburg-based startup Priatek has filed a federal lawsuit against its former executives, accusing them of stealing intellectual property and ultimately forcing the company into bankruptcy, among other allegations. The 54-page lawsuit was filed March 18 in the Middle District of Florida Tampa Division on behalf of Priatek investors. Priatek,...
SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) entered a ten-year exclusive distribution agreement with Sanitec Industries LLC, a sustainable waste management company. Financial terms not disclosed. Sanitec Industries is the global patent holder for the Sanitec Microwave Healthcare Waste Disinfection System for the State of New York, with the right to expand...
I2c Inc., which provides digital payment and banking technology, on Tuesday (March 29) partnered with Visa to become a FinTech processor in the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region, according to a joint press release. MENA FinTechs can access Visa’s global network and i2c’s issuing and processing platform through the companies’...
Perfect Union has promoted Meghan Fort to chief operating officer after serving as the company's senior vice president of retail. "Meghan's passion for product and her years of system thinking have already translated into tangible benefits for the company," stated Denyelle Bruno, CEO of Perfect Union. "Giving her more runway to make an even bigger impact was a no brainer."
The movement to use cellular frequencies as office broadband connections that behaves like wireless LANs is winning converts and money at a surprising clip. Celona.io, the two-year-old enterprise 5G networking vendor profiled by ZDNet in November, on Monday announced it had received $60 million in venture funding in a Series C round, bringing its total funding to date to $100 million.
DEWITT — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the guilty plea of Shirley L. Goddard, 75, for embezzling more than $650,000 from Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences, Inc. (H.O.M.E.), where she served as executive director for nearly 30 years. The plea deal was announced on Friday. H.O.M.E., a...
Pittsburgh-based RE2 is best known for its tele-operated mobile manipulation systems — one of the categories its future parent has a toehold in. In spite of potential redundancy, however, Sarcos notes that its 100+ employees will stay on-board during the transition. That includes CEO Jorgen Pedersen, who will step into the COO position at the newly merged company.
Expanded product line adds heavier payload capability to address new use cases with flexible and coordinated, multi-bot integration with fast ROI. WILMINGTON, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, announced its expanded line of warehouse AMRs with the introduction of Locus Vector and Locus Max. These new form factors join the Locus Origin robot to form a comprehensive family of AMRs for a broad range of warehouse use cases. The new line addresses use cases from ecommerce, case-picking, and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads to support the full range of product movement needs in today's fulfillment and distribution warehouses.
A former HP, Inc. executive pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that she siphoned more than $5 million from her Silicon Valley employer over nearly four years, using the money to pay for expensive cars, designer handbags and other luxury items. Shelbee Szeto's guilty pleas in an Oakland courtroom to wire...
In brief: In a world where hybrid work is becoming more popular, HP thought it would be a good idea to start expanding its portfolio in this segment. However, instead of designing new products, the PC company plans to acquire the hybrid-work solution provider Poly, once known as Plantronics. Information...
March 2020 changed how firms look at security and compliance. As the pandemic set in and sent us all to live life and conduct commerce online, companies across all verticals had to take on an existential reckoning of sorts, Spreedly Chief Information and Security Officer Jennifer Rosario told PYMNTS. Now,...
Comments / 0