ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Legislative Update Week 11

By Senator Mark Harris
Herald-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week has been busy as we are trying to wrap up the end of the Session. I was able to finish up a bill I had co-sponsored with Representative Blanksma (LD 23) and Speaker Bedke (LD27) that deals with stockwater. House Bill 608 (H608) provides an added protection against forfeiture...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

Legislative update as lawmakers approach ‘first adjournment’

The Legislature is approaching “first adjournment,” a three-week period when we adjourn to allow the governor time to consider the bills we have passed so far this session. I thought this would be a good opportunity to update you on a couple of important things we have accomplished this session.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Infrastructure#House
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: House GOP proposes election security bill; Kemp qualifies; Lawmakers oppose Russia

Amy Steigerwalt —Professor of political science, Georgia State University. Charles Bullock — Professor of political science, University of Georgia. Kevin Riley — Editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Breakdown:. 1. Republicans in the Georgia House propose an election security bill. HB 1464 would allow public inspections of ballot...
ATLANTA, GA
POLITICO

Senate votes to end Covid-19 emergency declaration, Biden threatens veto

A bill by Senate Republicans to terminate the national emergency declaration for the Covid-19 pandemic passed 48 to 47 Thursday on a party-line vote. While the legislation has a slim chance of passing the Democrat-controlled House and President Joe Biden has already threatened to veto the bill, the vote is yet another rebuke of the administration’s pandemic policies at a time it is seeking billions from Congress to keep them going for several more months.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

House could vote on Weed Bill this week

(Washington, DC) -- The House of Representatives could vote this week to end the federal ban on cannabis. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, could get a vote as early as Wednesday. It would make legal cannabis businesses eligible for Small Business Administration loans and checking accounts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WIS-TV

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KVIA

Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden heard one day of testimony without a jury Monday before handing down a verdict Tuesday in the misdemeanor case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Griffin’s Washington, D.C., trial was the second among the hundreds of federal cases arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. Griffin is among the few riot defendants who wasn’t accused of entering the Capitol building or engaging in violent or destructive behavior.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy