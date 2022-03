Tennessee kicked off spring practices March 22. Following Tennessee’s fourth practice on Monday, defensive line coach Rodney Garner discussed junior Tyler Baron. “I have been pleased with Tyler thus far this spring,” Garner said. “He’s been more in line with what we want to do. He’s practicing harder. He’s been competing. I think he’s trying — he’s straining, just like all the guys.

FOOTBALL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO