NFL

2022 NFL draft: Sam Howell scouting report

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago
Once a preseason candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, North Carolina’s Sam Howell is still hoping to prove himself as a franchise quarterback as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tar Heels’ signal-caller:

Vitals

Height: 6-1

Weight: 218

Class: Junior

Strengths

Howell has a live, electric arm, pushing the ball down the field effectively, and delivering strong throws with adequate velocity to every level. One of his best traits is the ability to put touch on his passes, making throws with great anticipation to allow receivers to make plays down the field and opening them up down the middle.

He plays with good intelligence, showing an ability to distribute the ball between multiple options and consistently diagnosing what’s in front of him. Howell routinely went through multiple reads in the North Carolina offense, and that bodes well for his ability to process things at the next level.

Howell was able to perform various throws off platform, routinely delivering lasers while under pressure or on the run. He uses great body leverage in flicking throws down the field without setting his feet, which works well with his excellent running ability. Howell showed off that ability as a runner more than ever last year, as he galloped for over 800 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Weaknesses

Howell has a tendency to play “hero ball” a bit too often, in which he tries to make plays off-script where it’s not necessary, leading to turnovers and sacks that didn’t have to happen. He needs to learn to trust his system and fundamentals a bit more to avoid some of his more erratic moments.

His release does tend to be a little long, which may have contributed to Howell being late on some throws. That’s obviously not a good combination, and it led to a lot of missed passes and batted balls with safeties looming over the top. He’ll need to tighten his release and learn to let the ball rip on the right read to succeed in the NFL.

Projection

Howell is an experienced starter with an explosive arm and the ability to make plays off platform. However, he struggled with consistency in 2021, and has somewhat limited upside when compared to other top quarterbacks in this class. He’ll look to compete for a starting role right away if he can learn to protect the football and manage the game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

