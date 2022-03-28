ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorable moments from every year in Grammy history

By Madison Troyer
KHQ Right Now
 22 hours ago

Rounded up unforgettable moments from every year of the Grammys, using...

www.khq.com

Harper's Bazaar

10 of the most spectacular jewellery moments from the 2022 Oscars red carpet

While it's the fashion and all those custom-made couture gowns that often make headlines, the Oscars red-carpet is also used to showcase a dazzling array of jewels, with many of the pieces on display worth millions of pounds (per guest!). As it's the most important event in the Hollywood film calendar, the jewellery houses will unlock their vaults and give celebrity stylists access to their most prized and precious gems - meaning that the Academy Awards is often a chance to spot one-of-a-kind pieces that you wouldn't ordinarily get to see.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Beyoncé Wows in Bright Citron Feather Look for 2022 Oscars Performance

Beyoncé paired her powerful performance of Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard with some seriously show-stopping fashion at the 2022 Oscars. The Grammy-award winning musician, 40, took the stage from Serena and Venus Williams' hometown tennis courts in Compton, California looking glamorous as ever in a custom neon citron look by David Koma to open the 2022 Oscars. The bright and bold look featured a feather-adorned citron top, matching high-rise briefs, a semi-sheer high-low skirt, opera gloves and ankle-strap pumps.
COMPTON, CA
Tri-City Herald

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Oscars

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 OscarsIt’s the most stylish time of the year! A-listers descended upon the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. The star-studded event, held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, is always one of Hollywood’s biggest nights in fashion — and this year was no different.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Lady Gaga Skipped the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet While Wearing a Dreamy Tulle Gown

While she may not be up for any Academy Awards this year — her role of Patrizia Regazzi in House of Gucci not getting a nod is honestly unbelievable — Lady Gaga arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party before heading to Hollywood's biggest night to party and present. When it was announced that she'd be on stage to hand out a trophy, fans expected a major fashion moment and the superstar (and former nominee) didn't disappoint, wearing a dreamy cream gown while posing alongside longtime friend, David Furnish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

This Year's Oscars Red Carpet Might Be the Most Glamorous Yet

With an all-star hosting lineup and an in-person red carpet, the 2022 Oscars is back at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this year. Expect the most exuberant of red carpet style, starting with Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the presenters of the ceremony, who arrived in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown. Dressed by stylist Karla Welch, the actress stunned in a cleavage-baring strapless design with a corseted bodice and a voluminous hem. She is among many of the stars expected to bring the glamour tonight, including hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Every Grammy Awards Best Americana Album Winner Ever

The Grammy Award for Best Americana Album has gone through a lot of changes over the past 35 years. In 1987, the Grammys gave out their first award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. The category went through a small name change in 1991, when the word "recording" was replaced with "album." Although the term "Americana" had been gaining traction in the music world for over a decade, it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys opted to change the category name again to Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album. Just three years later, it was split into two distinct categories: Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Demi Lovato Brings Edgy Glamour In Dramatic Black Dress & Pointy Pumps to Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party

Click here to read the full article. Demi Lovato brought her edgy sense of style tonight at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles. Lovato stepped out in a head-to-toe black outfit. Her long-sleeve dress was complete with a turtleneck bow embellishment and a dramatic train. The “Confident” singer took things up a notch with sharp winged eyeliner, satin gloves, dainty earrings and large diamond rings. She gelled her raven pixie down and added a matte neutral lip. The Grammy-nominated songstress coordinated the number with a pair of black pumps. The classic high heels featured...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Watch Lady Gaga Seemingly Snub Caitlyn Jenner in Awkward Video

You know when you're watching a show and someone does something just horribly embarrassing? Say, Rachel Green doing a cheer routine in her high school uniform to impress Tate Donovan. You know how it's sometimes so bad you have to literally pause it or skip over the scene so you...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022 live: Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock over Oscars slap divides internet

This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night, with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at him to not refer...
CELEBRITIES

