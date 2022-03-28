Memorable moments from every year in Grammy history

The Grammy Award for Best Americana Album has gone through a lot of changes over the past 35 years. In 1987, the Grammys gave out their first award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. The category went through a small name change in 1991, when the word "recording" was replaced with "album." Although the term "Americana" had been gaining traction in the music world for over a decade, it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys opted to change the category name again to Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album. Just three years later, it was split into two distinct categories: Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album.

