Woman and 6-year-old boy critically hurt by driver who jumped curb in Harlem

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

A woman and 6-year-old boy were critically hurt Monday morning when a senior citizen lost control of his car and jumped a curb in Harlem, police said.

The victims — believed to be a 38-year-old mother and son on their way to school — were walking on W. 145th St. when the driver vaulted onto the sidewalk near Malcolm X Blvd. about 8:30 a.m.

The 69-year-old driver hit them and at least one parked motorcycle.

A flower stand was also destroyed.

Medics rushed the victims to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

The driver, who may have suffered a medical episode, was taken to the same hospital in serious but stable condition.

