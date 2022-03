CHADRON, Neb. – March 26, 2022 – Chadron State College split a home softball doubleheader with New Mexico Highlands University on Saturday, the first day of a two-day, four-game Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference series. The Cowgirls stole the opener 5-2, thanks to some late, unearned runs, but the Eagles led from start to finish in game two, winning 6-2. "Obviously, we came out today wanting two wins," said CSC Head Softball Coach Kaley Ness, "so not doing that was disappointing, but I'm really proud of the adjustments we made in the second game, and we're looking to get two tomorrow."

CHADRON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO