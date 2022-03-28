Major Spokane construction projects begin Monday

A major bridge construction project gets underway in Schenectady Monday that's going to impact vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the city. The Francis Avenue span that connects the Hamilton Hill and Mont Pleasant neighborhoods is going to be shut down for the next several months. Crews will be working on replacing the concrete deck, improving lighting and installing new sidewalks. Most of the funding for the construction is being paid for by a grant given to the city by the state Department of Transportation.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO