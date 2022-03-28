ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Jeff Carson, Country Music Star Turned Police Officer, Dies At 58

By CBS News
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJoBM_0es6DjdM00

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love" and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.

Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.

Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.

Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy Lawrence, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and other country stars.

Carson received a recording contract at Curb Records in 1995 and released a single, "Yeah Buddy." He then recorded the singles "Not On Your Love" and "The Car," which won Carson his first Academy of Country Music award for video of the year.

Carson's career had 14 singles on the Billboard chart in his career, Westby said.

Carson retired from music to become a police officer in Franklin, where he remained on the police force.

Carson returned to music in 2019 and released a previously recorded song, "God Save The World."

Carson had been in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording an album to be released later this year with duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley and others, Westby said.

Singer Bryan White said on Twitter that he was saddened to hear of his friend's death.

"He was a tremendous singer and one of the kindest people I've ever met ... I'll see you on the good side buddy," White said.

On Twitter, the Franklin Police Department thanked Carson for his "life of service & song" and said Carson "changed everyone he met, all of us, for the better!"

"It's hard to believe he's gone," the department said on Twitter, along with a video of "God Save The World."

The department also posted a music video starring Carson, in which the former country star "shared his talent to help us make our non-emergency number pretty unforgettable."

First published on March 28, 2022 / 8:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that. At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Carson
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Bryan White
Person
Darryl Worley
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Police#Country Music Star#Curb Records#Academy Of Country Music#Franklin#Buddy Hyatt
10NEWS

Country music star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Calling all country music fans — the CMT Music Awards is just on the horizon. Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. CMT announced the nominees Wednesday for the fan-voted awards show....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CMT

Miranda Lambert Pops Up in Nashville Bar with Wade Bowen

Texas country singer Wade Bowen headlined Nashville’s Exit/In Wednesday night with a little help from his famous friends – Miranda Lambert, Charlie Worsham, Rhett Akins and Lee Roy Parnell. Bowen, who recently released his six-song EP “Where Phones Don’t Work,” gave fans a sample of his first new...
NASHVILLE, TN
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy