Drivers Exchange Gunfire on Island Avenue in Downtown’s East Village

San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two drivers got into a shootout Sunday evening in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego, leading to one arrest but no reported injuries.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Island Avenue, according to Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

A man driving a white Chevrolet Impala and another man driving a silver Mercury each got out of their cars and exchanged gunfire, O’Brien said.

The Mercury driver got back in his vehicle and fled the scene while the Impala driver ran away on foot, the officer said.

The Impala passenger got into the driver’s seat and fled the scene also, O’Brien said. That car was located by police later on the southbound Interstate 5.

Officers conducted a vehicle stop and took the man into custody. A handgun was located and recovered, O’Brien said.