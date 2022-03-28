ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklin, ME

Former gubernatorial candidate arrested on child porn charges

By Jennifer Osborn
mdislander.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLIN – Unsuccessful two-time independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler has been charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under...

www.mdislander.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Jealous sister killed her mother and sibling and staged it to look like a murder-suicide

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cutler, ME
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
City
Brooklin, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who slammed pregnant woman's face against wall jailed

A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year. Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliot Cutler
The Independent

Sabrina Bradshaw missing: Urgent police appeal to find mother and 10 year-old daughter

Police have launched an urgent public appeal to help find a missing mother and daughter.Sabrina Bradshaw, 29, and Taylor Kelly, 10, originally from West Sussex, were reported missing after Friday 25 March.There was a confirmed sighting of the mother and daughter on the evening of Sunday 27 March at about 7pm at Moot Hall in Aldeburgh, Suffolk.Ms Bradshaw was last seen wearing a cream fur waistcoat, light blue jeans and she has blonde hair. Her daughter is described as currently having shoulder length dark brown hair.Police believe they are using a black Renault Kadjar vehicle, with the registration number LX67 KFJ.Suffolk Police have asked that anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts to contact them on 999 quoting CAD 26 of 26 March 2022. Read More Parts of UK reach 20C as Saturday marks warmest day of the yearWall-to-wall sunshine forecast with highest temperature so far this yearUK records warmest day of the year with more spring sunshine in store
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman left to die in squalor by father and brother, court told

A vulnerable woman died in "horrific" conditions after her father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard. Julie Burdett, 61, weighed 4st 10lb (30kg) when paramedics were called to her Leicester home, jurors were told. Leicester Crown Court heard "extreme" hoarders Ralph...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#District
CBS News

1 police officer dead, 2 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

A police officer was killed and two others were wounded while responding to a call in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said late Thursday. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, has also died. Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for a...
LEBANON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy