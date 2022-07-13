This Zendaya-Approved Dyson Airwrap Dupe Is 33% Off—But Not For Long

Click here to read the full article.

I know Oscars are technically given to actors and actresses based on their performances in a movie, but I’d like to give one out to my Best Performance on the red carpet. That award, of course, goes to Zendaya. Nobody does a red carpet like her. Whether she’s showing up in a naked dress to the Venice Film Festival , giving a nod to her character MJ on Spiderman red carpets or wearing the coolest crop tops in existence during the Dune press tour, she stops traffic and starts trends in every look she dons.

Her Oscars red carpet look was no exception. She wore a button-down shirt for goodness sake!!

Once our eyes calmed down and we rationalized that Z is the most perfect specimen to ever walk the planet, we did a deep dive into her look, right down to the hair products she used . Lo and behold, the Emmy-winning actress opted for all drugstore products for her updo. I’m talking about the $6 kind you can find in Target. I didn’t think it was possible to love and respect her more, but this move showed me I could do just that.

What’s more, to style her gorgeous locks, Zendaya used a Dyson Airwrap dupe that shoppers love , since it works so well and saves them around $400 in the process. A woman of the people!

Celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill gave us the tea.

“For Zendaya’s Oscar’s look, we decided to go with this soft upsweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque,” Hill told StyleCaster via email. “It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features.”

Beautiful features indeed. Her bone structure was sculpted by the gods.

After applying bond-strengthening serums and volumizing mists, Hill then used the T3 AireBrush Duo “on the medium setting with the round brush attachment to create even more volume at the crown of Z’s head.” It looks like this trick was more than successful. Zendaya’s updo looked like it was touching the clouds, and her hair looked so shiny and healthy to boot.

You can copy Zendaya’s look by adding the hair tool to your cart, stat. You’ll be happy to hear that it’s 33 percent off this Prime Day . All you have to do to shop the AireBrush Duo is make sure you’re signed up for an Amazon Prime subscription .

Similar to the Dyson Airwrap, the T3 AireBrush Duo dries and styles hair simultaneously. It comes with two brush head attachments—one flat and one round—so that you can either straighten or curl your locks. Unlike other blowout brushes, this one uses a negative ion generator to ensure that your hair won’t look frizzy after it’s styled. In fact, the device produces a whopping 10 million negative ions per second to ensure your hair is as smooth as can be from root to end.

The five heat settings and three speed settings are also extremely key in creating a unique, salon-like experience for you and your tresses. With all these options, you can create a truly customized blowout for your unique needs every time.

Compared to the $600 Dyson Airwrap, this blowout tool will save you more than $400 yet get you a look that’s just as good.

One reviewer wrote that they have the Dyson Airwrap and Revlon Hot Brush, yet prefer this T3 model. “This works so much better at giving me volume and not ripping my hair out!” they wrote. “I can already tell that the brush head isn’t going to need to be replaced nearly as often as the other styles that have a full round brush of bristles that end up smashed and damaged with use.”

