ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Zendaya-Approved Dyson Airwrap Dupe Is 33% Off—But Not For Long

By Summer Cartwright
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngepw_0es6C8Qt00

Click here to read the full article.

I know Oscars are technically given to actors and actresses based on their performances in a movie, but I’d like to give one out to my Best Performance on the red carpet. That award, of course, goes to Zendaya. Nobody does a red carpet like her. Whether she’s showing up in a naked dress to the Venice Film Festival , giving a nod to her character MJ on Spiderman red carpets or wearing the coolest crop tops in existence during the Dune press tour, she stops traffic and starts trends in every look she dons.

Her Oscars red carpet look was no exception. She wore a button-down shirt for goodness sake!!

Once our eyes calmed down and we rationalized that Z is the most perfect specimen to ever walk the planet, we did a deep dive into her look, right down to the hair products she used . Lo and behold, the Emmy-winning actress opted for all drugstore products for her updo. I’m talking about the $6 kind you can find in Target. I didn’t think it was possible to love and respect her more, but this move showed me I could do just that.

What’s more, to style her gorgeous locks, Zendaya used a Dyson Airwrap dupe that shoppers love , since it works so well and saves them around $400 in the process. A woman of the people!

RELATED: This Five-Star Rated Blow Dry Brush Dropped in Price for Prime Day—But Only For 1 More Day

Celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill gave us the tea.

“For Zendaya’s Oscar’s look, we decided to go with this soft upsweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque,” Hill told StyleCaster via email. “It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features.”

Beautiful features indeed. Her bone structure was sculpted by the gods.

After applying bond-strengthening serums and volumizing mists, Hill then used the T3 AireBrush Duo “on the medium setting with the round brush attachment to create even more volume at the crown of Z’s head.” It looks like this trick was more than successful. Zendaya’s updo looked like it was touching the clouds, and her hair looked so shiny and healthy to boot.

You can copy Zendaya’s look by adding the hair tool to your cart, stat. You’ll be happy to hear that it’s 33 percent off this Prime Day . All you have to do to shop the AireBrush Duo is make sure you’re signed up for an Amazon Prime subscription .



T3 AireBrush Duo $127.50 (was $189.99)


Buy Now

Similar to the Dyson Airwrap, the T3 AireBrush Duo dries and styles hair simultaneously. It comes with two brush head attachments—one flat and one round—so that you can either straighten or curl your locks. Unlike other blowout brushes, this one uses a negative ion generator to ensure that your hair won’t look frizzy after it’s styled. In fact, the device produces a whopping 10 million negative ions per second to ensure your hair is as smooth as can be from root to end.

The five heat settings and three speed settings are also extremely key in creating a unique, salon-like experience for you and your tresses. With all these options, you can create a truly customized blowout for your unique needs every time.

Compared to the $600 Dyson Airwrap, this blowout tool will save you more than $400 yet get you a look that’s just as good.

One reviewer wrote that they have the Dyson Airwrap and Revlon Hot Brush, yet prefer this T3 model. “This works so much better at giving me volume and not ripping my hair out!” they wrote. “I can already tell that the brush head isn’t going to need to be replaced nearly as often as the other styles that have a full round brush of bristles that end up smashed and damaged with use.”

Listen, if it’s good enough for Zendaya, it’s good enough for anyone. We’re adding the T3 AireBrush Duo to our carts ASAP.

More Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0es6C8Qt00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

The Drugstore Mascara That Everyone Is Obsessed With Is Only $12 For Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. I’m pretty discerning when it comes to advocating viral TikTok products and trends, generally speaking, but when I discovered that my favorite $5 Mascara from the drugstore was getting the spotlight on social (not to mention ranking as a top Amazon best-seller in the beauty arena), I had zero doubt in my mind. While I’ve been using this volumizing and lash-lifting mascara for years, it never occurred to me to a full Essence Lash Princess review. Oh, and it’s only $4 on Amazon right now for Prime Day (!!!) for all Prime members. While...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

This $26 Serum That Makes Shoppers ‘Look 5 Years Younger’ Is 21% Off This Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the same. In comes L’Oréal’s Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum to rescue your skin from whatever drought it’s been in....
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Khloé Kardashian’s Fave Amazon Water Bottle Is Still 29% Off For Prime Day—& It’s Seriously Motivating

Click here to read the full article. We need to talk about Khloé Kardashian’s Amazon water bottle. Good things only, of course! The star is a member of a family known far and wide for flaunting luxury goods on the ‘Gram, so when Khloé took to Instagram to hype up a $22 water bottle, I was all ears. And yes, I bought it immediately—but now that it’s 29 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2022, you should probably buy one, too. A few months back, Kardashian posted a super-cute bottle with motivational phrases marking certain time intervals to keep her on track...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Uses This Tanning Hack to ‘Wake Up With a Nice Little Glow’—& It’s 30% Off For Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. It’s a big week for dropping skincare routines, and as much as I hate comparing these two—both Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez dropped their routines in the last 24 hours. I swear the comparisons end there! But if you’ve been on TikTok, you probably noticed Bieber’s video, which was so extensive, that it had to be posted in two parts. Lucky for us, the best part of either of them was in the first. In between oils and cleansers, Bieber interrupted the regularly scheduled skincare program to explain her secret weapon for achieving a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Their Flat Irons For This $20 J.Lo-Approved, Anti-Frizz Spray That’s 30% Off For Only 1 More Day

Click here to read the full article. Hot girl summer has officially begun and we can’t wait to get dolled up for any and every occasion. While summertime is the best, there are several things you have to consider when it comes to making your look last, like setting spray that’ll keep your makeup from melting off and hair products that’ll stop your strands from turning into a poofy bird’s nest. Luckily, we found a quick fix that’ll transform your hair into feeling like silk with just a few spritzes.  Amazon shoppers are obsessed with Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray...
HAIR CARE
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Academy Awards#Carpet#Target
StyleCaster

Ana Just Hinted at the Real Reason She Broke Up With Ben Before He Got Back With J-Lo—It Was ‘Too Much’

A tough journey. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship had a hard fallout. The Knives Out actress revealed new details about her breakup in a new interview with Elle. Ana spoke to Elle for their August issue about her discomfort in Los Angeles and how her relationship with Ben made her want to move out of the city. She described the attention from the paparazzi as “horrible” but since realized that it was “good” because the situation was “one of the reasons why I left L.A.” She explained the effect living in L.A. had on her mental health and hinted it was one of the reasons her relationship with Ben didn’t work. “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.” She also added that she left social media because of the breakup. “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s Still on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $6

Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Are Expecting a 2nd Baby Together 7 Months After He Fathered Another Woman’s Son

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Camilla dotes on 'very natural' photographer Kate and reveals photo which Prince Charles 'approves of' was 'just done in the garden with a lot of laughs'

Camilla has praised the 'very natural' photography skills of the Duchess of Cambridge as she revealed a picture that Prince Charles 'approves of' that was taken 'in the garden with lots of laughs'. The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken about guest editing Country Life magazine, which will contain a number...
PHOTOGRAPHY
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy