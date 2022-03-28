ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen Investments rebrands recent acquisitions

By Kim Lux
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — Aspen Investments, a holding company that supports the erosion control, site work materials, golf, lawn care, landscape, nursery and greenhouse markets, is announcing the rebranding of its two recent acquisitions, Great Lakes Turf and Hodges Rash Company. In this new branding effort, Great Lakes Turf...

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

Walmart said it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. Vertical farmers tout their high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land....
BENTONVILLE, AR
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital mergers and acquisitions: 7 recent deals by the numbers

Several mergers and acquisitions have taken place by U.S. health systems in the last few months. Below is a breakdown of seven deals since Feb. 3, by the numbers, as reported on by Becker's. 1. Hospital owner looks to exit Illinois with $92M deal. The players: Los Angeles-based Pipeline Health...
HEALTH SERVICES
Black Enterprise

Group Black, Inc. Secures 9-Figure Investment from Procter & Gamble

Group Black Inc., a next-gen collective aimed at deepening the pipeline of Black-owned media companies, has attained a nine-figure media investment from consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble. The new business accelerator launched last June with an initial ad-spending target of $75 million from the media investment company GroupM. While...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How Plaid’s CTO grew his engineering team 17.5x in 4 years

As you add more talent, you’ll have to organize your engineering team into more logical groups. That means more defined roles, with individuals and teams made responsible for specific parts of the product while continuing to expand its capabilities. How well you manage the transition from an organically grown team to a more purposefully organized, efficient machine can be key to how successful your company will be as it scales.
BUSINESS
Axios

Why there’s never been a better time to start a business

There’s never been a better time to start your own company. That helps explain why America just witnessed the biggest business startup boom of our lifetimes, according to the U.S. census. The big picture: 5.4 million people applied for small businesses licenses last year — a 53% jump from...
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Amy Wan of Trimco Group on How its ESG Data Engine Boosts Sustainability Analysis

Click here to read the full article. Amy Wan, group CEO of trims supplier Trimco Group, discusses how the industry must track and trace ESG claim to regain consumer trust. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFourth Acquisition Expands Cadicagroup's Label CapabilitiesWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Why Adidas Teamed Up With This Traceability TechBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Nine Steps To Establish A High-Performance Sales Engine To Drive Revenue Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A growth venture that can build a successful sales engine and an effective go-to-market approach is rewarded with faster growth, customer success, and superior market share. Indeed, companies that have weak sales engines languish when compared to their competitors. A high-performance sales team helps companies generate revenue, achieve faster growth, ensure customer success, have long-term relationships with customers, build a customer-centric brand, and, at the same time, bridge the gap between the customer and product teams to improve the products. As such, here are nine key steps that entrepreneurs need to take in order build sales teams that can successfully scale their respective businesses:
ECONOMY
pymnts

A2A Payments Firm Zimpler Lands Equity Funding

Swedish payments FinTech Zimpler is planning to expand following a new round of equity funding, the company announced Tuesday (March 29). “The investment will enable Zimpler to further drive its exponential growth journey and accelerate the company’s commercial development by broadening its customer base and investing in developing new customer verticals,” the Stockholm company said.
BUSINESS
Smith Parkers

Top 5 Food Delivery App Development Companies In USA

The lifestyles of today’s generation have become very much intensified in terms of competition for securing a decent job or launching a new venture for enlightening their future. Due to such an ongoing scenario, after giving vigorous efforts for the entire day they are unable to spare some amount of time for pleasuring themselves in a different environment at a restaurant or cafe, coming from the stressed atmosphere.
pymnts

ArK Kapital Raises $183M for Long-Term Alternative Financing Options

ArK Kapital, a data-driven precision finance startup, raised 165 million euros ($183 million) in seed capital, the Stockholm-based company announced Tuesday (March 29), EU-StartUps.com reported. The new funding will be used to invest in promising companies, research and development and double its 20-person team this year, ArK said. Local Globe...
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Actionable Steps for Launching A Tech Company

Every industry today integrates technology into its business processes. Because of this, the global spending in IT for 2022 is estimated to be at about $5.3 trillion. The demand for technological innovations has also prompted entrepreneurs to venture into the tech industry. But launching and running a company requires detailed planning and execution. If you are looking to start a tech company, here are some actionable steps to apply.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Thorn Group Merges With Car Dealer Software Firm Limelight

New Zealand’s Thorn Group Financial Services is merging with auto dealership software maker Limelight to form Limelight Group. According to an IT Brief report Monday (March 28), the two companies have had a relationship for several years, with Fox, Thorn’s parent company, having held a stake in Limelight since 2018.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

eCommerce Firm ESW Launches Partnership with UPS

Direct-to-consumer eCommerce firm ESW has launched a partnership with UPS that will provide users with integrated international eCommerce and shipping capabilities, the companies said in a news release Monday (March 28). “The ability to get a one-stop solution that combines ESW’s technology and deep localization expertise with UPS’ expansive logistics...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Outlook on Space Tourism, Amid Record Investment in Space Infrastructure

Andrew Chanin, CEO of investment management firm ProcureAM, joined Cheddar to break down the many industries in the space economy and discuss what trends are driving the most growth. "Right now there's been so much media focus on space tourism. Why? Because last year it really debuted itself to the world," he said. "However it's less than 1 percent of the overall space economy, and there are many other parts of space which are actually driving this area."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Black Enterprise

Founder Of Anwuli Eyewear Brand Wins $5,000 Grant From Black Girl Ventures, Visa

Nwamaka Ngoddy, the founder of Anwuli Eyewear, has won the grand prize of $5,000 at the Atlanta Pull Up & Pitch competition. The competition, held earlier this month, was hosted by Black Girl Ventures in partnership with Visa and supports Black and Brown small businesses. BGV and VIsa visited several cities virtually through their partnership, including Washington, D.C., Detroit, Chicago, and Miami.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Remote-work boom powers Firstbase to $50M Series B

Now in a more hybrid world, with corporations large and small trying to figure out how they will balance in-office employees and staff working from home, we were curious about how Firstbase is planning for the future. The startup helps customers onboard remote staff, ensuring that new hires receive required...
BUSINESS

