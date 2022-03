An infant trapped in mud for around 24 hours after a landslide in southeastern Australia was rescued by a woman just moments before it swallowed mud and passed out.Australia’s southeastern regions have been hit by deadly floods caused by heavy rain, leading to the declaration of a national emergency after at least 22 people lost their lives and tens of thousands were forced to evacuate their homes. The child was found amid widespread devastation caused by a landslide that swept away homes in New South Wales’s Upper Main Arm Valley. According to Australian weekly The Saturday Paper, the child...

AUSTRALIA ・ 14 DAYS AGO