We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved apartments during the pandemic, I knew I would have to figure out creative ways to decorate on a budget because the economic downturn caused me to lose some of my clients. And while work-from-home life has its benefits, it also meant I’d be staring at the same drab four walls all day. I figured I might as well decorate the wall above my desk with something creative to inspire me while I banged away at my laptop.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO