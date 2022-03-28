Giants trade down in latest Touchdown Wire mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just a month away and the mock drafts are in full swing. In his latest mock of the first round, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has the New York Giants addressing several needs while preparing for the future.

The Giants hold the fifth and seventh selections in the first round of this year’s draft and are in the driver’s seat to select a top stud as well as trade for more and future draft capital. Farrar has them doing just that.

Round 1, Pick No. 5: TRADE (with Pittsburgh)

The Giants cash in right away by accepting a trade with the Steelers, who use the pick to select Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

In return, the Giants will likely receive a package of picks that include the 20th and 52nd selections in this draft, the Steelers’ 2023 first rounder and perhaps an early Day 3 pick in either this draft or the next.

The trade makes sense as several of the Giants’ targets are off the board. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama tackle Evan Neal and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner were gone by the time the Giants were on the clock.

Round 1, Pick No. 7: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

A ‘plug-and-play’ solution at right tackle who NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein sees as a combination of Tristan Wirfs and Taylor Moten. Cross has great size and agility and would be the perfect bookend to another former first round pick, left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Round 1, Pick No. 20: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

The Giants’ pass rush has been anemic for years now and they need an edge presence that can play all three downs. Johnson can be that player. The Georgia transfer got lost in the shuffle but is now seen as a top prospect.

Johnson is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds with room to grow and has 4.58 speed. The Giants have not had a player of this caliber since Justin Tuck, and Johnson may just be a more athletic version of the Giant great.