NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams delivered remarks in Brooklyn on Saturday at the 10th annual Black Men's Brunch."We just need to love each other. We just need to start loving each other. That's just the goal," Adams said.The event at the Simpson Restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn was organized by the group 500 Men Making A Difference, who work all year to mentor young Black men.The brunch is something Adams helped create more than a decade ago."It's actually a brainchild of the mayor, where he wanted to be able to patronize small businesses ... really to spur the economy in...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO