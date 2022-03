Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Jonathan Swinney as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company. Tullow said that Swinney was the current CFO of EnQuest and would join Tullow later this year. As previously announced, Richard Miller – Tullow’s Group Financial Controller – will act as the interim CFO until Swinney arrives at the company.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO