By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail will reopen to visitors starting on Monday. Warden Orlando Harper says because of the decline in COVID-19 cases at the jail and in the community, they’ll be slowly phasing in-person visitation back to the jail. The first phase will be limited to visitors who are fully vaccinated. There’s an exception for children under 5 years old who aren’t eligible to receive the COVID vaccine yet. Virtual visits will remain an option.

