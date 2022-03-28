Falcons mock draft: Atlanta begins offensive rebuild

Just a few weeks ago, it appeared the Atlanta Falcons were reworking Matt Ryan’s contract to free up salary cap space for free agency. Obviously, that wasn’t the case and now with Ryan in Indianapolis, the team is paying over $62 million in dead money this season.

In our new mock draft, we start to rebuild the Falcons offense.

Round 1 (No. 8 overall): QB Malik Willis - Liberty

(AP Photo/Kendall Warner)

At this point in NFL draft season, you’re either sold on Liberty QB Malik Willis or you’re not. I think if he’s there at No. 8, the Falcons can’t afford to pass on him. Is he a perfect prospect? Of course not, but he has Michael Vick-level elusiveness, a cannon for an arm, and the highest upside of any signal-caller in this draft. The Georgia native could sit behind Marcus Mariota for a year and come in for certain packages — like Feleipe Franks did last season — and then take over when he’s ready. But Franks can’t make throws like this.

Round 2 (No. 43 overall): WR George Pickens - Georgia

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pickens is the kind of big-bodied wideout the Falcons desperately need. I wasn’t going to draft a receiver in round two out of necessity, but with future No. 1 WR potential, Pickens could be an ideal building block to pair with Malik Willis. Despite suffering two serious injuries at Georgia, Pickens proved he still has 4.4 speed at the scouting combine. His overall ball skills, physicality and run-blocking ability make him a solid option here at pick No. 43.

Round 2 (No. 58 overall): TE Trey McBride - Colorado State

(AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Yes, the Falcons used a top-five pick on a tight end last season, but Arthur Smith loves to run two-TE sets on offense. With Hayden Hurst departing for Cincinnati in free agency and Lee Smith retiring, the Falcons could again walk away with the draft’s top tight end. Trey McBride is the perfect complement to the more versatile Kyle Pitts. McBride is a willing blocker, a viable receiving threat and someone that could start from day one.

Round 3 (No. 74 overall): EDGE Cameron Thomas - SDSU

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Falcons would be lucky to add a talent like Thomas here at pick No. 74. It’s been awhile since the team drafted a productive edge rusher, and with Lorenzo Carter’s signing, Atlanta can take advantage of the depth at the position and take one in the middle rounds. Thomas played more along the interior in 2019 and 2020, before playing mostly on the edge in 2021.

Round 3 (No. 82 overall ): OL Dylan Parham - Memphis

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, we add an offensive lineman with the team’s second third-round pick (acquired in the Matt Ryan trade). Atlanta gave left tackle Jake Matthews a three-year extension, and right guard Chris Lindstrom is clearly a part of the team’s long-term future. By drafting Memphis guard Dylan Parham, the Falcons would be getting a guy that can compete with left guard Jalen Mayfield next season. Plus, Parham’s relative athletic score is off the charts for an interior lineman.

Round 4 (No. 114 overall): OT Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Luke Goedeke is a perfect option to add competition behind struggling right tackle Kaleb McGary. While some think he projects better at guard in the NFL, the Falcons have needs at both positions, so they can’t really go wrong with Goedeke here, especially in round four.

Round 5 (No. 151 overall): DL Neil Farrell - LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta released nose tackle Tyeler Davison to clear nearly $4 million in cap space, and Neil Farrell could be an interesting replacement. While scouts don’t love his inconsistency, the power is undeniably there.

Round 6 (No. 190 overall): RB Ty Chandler - North Carolina

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler had a productive 2021 season (1,097 rushing yards, six touchdowns) at North Carolina. Even though Cordarrelle Patterson is returning, the Falcons need some new blood at the RB position. Chandler could be a good third-down weapon for the team this season.

Round 6 (No. 213 overall): S Brad Hawkins - Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons add some depth at safety with their last pick in Michigan’s Brad Hawkins. The team just re-signed Erik Harris, and Jaylinn Hawkins appears on track to start. Behind those two, though, there is very little depth in the defensive backfield.

Draft Recap: Using PFF mock draft simulator