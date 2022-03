I have told this story before, got my first Beatle record at five years old. My dad bought me a 45 rpm of ”A Hard Day’s Night”. I loved it even though I didn’t know who the Beatles were at five. Over the years I have become a big Beatles fan and as an older adult, I have come to really appreciate them in a much more intellectual way of their musical progression over time. It was 50 Years Ago Today Tribute to Rubber Soul and Revolver takes us to the Fab Four time period of the mid-sixties. Rubber Soul was recorded in 1965 & Revolver in 1966. Both records are on the Rolling Stone Greatest 500 Albums of All Time.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO