The exploration of visible and near-infrared photons (henceforth, light) for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes is motivated by several considerations. For starter, the use of non-ionizing radiation has great appeal from a safety standpoint, reducing the need for protective measures or equipment on the patient and operator ends alike. Light sources and optical detectors are much more accessible and affordable than X-ray, magnetic resonance, and nuclear-medicine systems for imaging and therapy, both in terms of acquisition and maintenance. The real-time capabilities of light-based imaging approaches are another alluring aspect. The implementation of ever less invasive endoscopes and catheters1, then, alleviates the Achille's heel of these techniques: the shallow penetration depth achievable-usually less than 1"‰cm.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO