Tourists slam ‘Disney-style’ attraction in Wales – but not everyone agrees

By Kara Godfrey
The US Sun
 1 day ago
TOURISTS have slammed a tourist attraction in Wales for being a "poor man's Disneyland".

Dan Yr Ogof in Powys, in Wales, is the largest show cave in the UK, and has been used to film shows such as Doctor Who.

A tourist attraction has been slammed for being a 'Disney experience' Credit: The National Showcaves Centre for Wales

It also has a huge dinosaur park which is one of the largest in the world, featuring more than 200 dinosaur statues.

However, some tourists have been left underwhelmed by the caves, calling it too "Disney-like" with little information.

Tourist David M wrote on TripAdvisor, according to local media: "It was more a Disney type experience with 100+ plastic dinosaurs, very little distancing between visitors and a free for all once you finally got to the Caves.

"It was dumbed down. Not enough explanation. No guides - disappointing."

Others agreed, with one person calling it a "poor man's Disneyland".

They said: "The added attractions - dinosaurs, horses, etc. seemed irrelevant to the central cave experience, sort of random add-ons to result in a poor man's Disneyland and to justify the rather high prices."

Despite some not enjoying the attraction, the majority of the reviews are positive, with more than half of them giving five stars.

One person wrote: "Fantastically organised, beautiful show caves. Pouring with rain all day but still had a fantastic day."

Another person said: "We went to the Showcaves which we thoroughly enjoyed, our 4 year old granddaughter absolutely loved the dinosaurs.

"A great family day out."

Someone else said it was "Wales’s best found secret" place to visit.

If you fancy another dinosaur experience, a Jurassic park-style attraction hopes to open in Spain called Rincón de la Victoria Dinosaur and Zip Line Theme Park.

Or head to Crystal Palace in the UK, which has a free dinosaur park to explore.

If you can wait a few years, the new London Resort theme park will have a whole land dedicated to dinosaurs.

