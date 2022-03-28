ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Max Verstappen admits to playing ‘smart tricks’ to pip rival Charles Leclerc in Formula One thriller in Saudi Arabia

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

MAX VERSTAPPEN admits he had to dive deep into his box of 'tricks' to outwit Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia.

The reigning world champion, 24, was forced to work hard for his first win of the season thanks to his Ferrari rival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yy8f6_0es5tte300
Max Verstappen admitted he needed 'smart tricks' to finally outwit Charles Leclerc and win the Saudi Arabian GP Credit: Splash

Verstappen eventually managed to pass Leclerc, also 24, with just four laps of the 50 to go.

But not before a long, tactical battle with the pair trading places over and over again during the controversial race in Jeddah, which took place just days after a terror attack six miles away from the track.

And now, Verstappen has revealed how he finally got past Leclerc to keep up the pressure on the F1 championship leader - with a demoralised Lewis Hamilton down in tenth.

Reflecting on the thrilling finale, Verstappen said: "It was a really tough but good race.

"We were battling hard at the front and we (Red Bull) just tried to play the long game.

"They (Ferrari) were really quick through corners, we were quick on the straight, but the tyres were wearing out quite quick around here.

"You could see at the end we had a bit more pace, so I just tried to get by.

"It wasn't easy, playing smart tricks in the last corner, but eventually I managed to get ahead."

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Verstappen failed to finish the 2022 season opener in Bahrain with a mechanical problem when seemingly certain to bag a podium spot.

Leclerc ran out winner in that race, with the Ferrari driver still top of the drivers' championship for now.

The Monegasque racer admitted he was 'disappointed' to concede the win to Verstappen.

He said: "It wasn't enough today, but I really enjoyed that race.

"It is hard racing but fair. And every race should be like this.

"I wanted to win today. Max did a great job.

"I was pushing like I have rarely pushed before, to the absolute limit, but of course there is respect.

"However, I am disappointed."

Comments / 0

The US Sun
The US Sun

367K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

114M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Haas boss Guenther Steiner reveals Mick Schumacher's horror 170mph crash could be a $1MILLION blow after the car was left shattered during Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying

Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1 million hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner. The German driver missed Sunday's race, despite being unharmed in the impact, with the shattered car needing almost a complete rebuild. Schumacher crashed into the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

George Russell frustrated by Mercedes ‘baby steps’ in pursuit of F1 rivals

George Russell has admitted that Mercedes must improve in “leaps and bounds” rather than by making “baby steps” if they are to challenge in 2022.The German team’s slow start to the new Formula 1 season continued in Saudi Arabia, with Russell finishing a credible fifth, though some way short of challenging the lead quartet.Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his first victory as defending world champion ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as the two early pace-setting manufacturers filled out the first four places.With teammate Lewis Hamilton only able to claw his way up to tenth after qualifying down the grid, the...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Australia Wins SailGP, the Formula 1 of Yacht Racing, in Dramatic Fashion

Click here to read the full article. SailGP, the extreme Formula One version of yacht racing, ended its second season yesterday, with the Australian team claiming the championship over teams from Japan and the USA. The final weekend of the series involved multiple collisions, challenging winds and even a whale on the racecourse that forced a restart to the championship final race. SailGP uses 50-foot foiling F50 raceboats that can reach speeds of 61 mph. Add in the boats’ pinpoint turning abilities, athleticism of the five racers who have to leap across the boat at 55-plus mph, white-knuckle race maneuvers and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pip#Red Bull#Ts Cs
Reuters

World champion Verstappen snatches first win of the season

JEDDAH, March 27 (Reuters) - Formula One champion Max Verstappen roared past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to snatch a last-gasp first win of the season at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Ruined His Latest Race With This One Small Mistake

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was an incredibly unlucky race for Lewis Hamilton who not only didn’t make it through to Q2 in qualifying, but thanks to a car stopping in the pit lane, was unable to get into the pits at the optimal time. Unfortunately, it now looks as though he was able to […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Ruined His Latest Race With This One Small Mistake appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc rivalry lacks ‘animosity’ of Mercedes fight

Red Bull’s relationship with Ferrari does not carry the same “animosity” as their rivalry with Mercedes, Christian Horner has said, as he reflected on a thrilling opening two races to the F1 season. Ferrari dominated the opener in Bahrain as Charles Leclerc scooped victory and Red Bull struggled with reliability as both cars failed to finish. But the Red Bull’s hit back at the weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where Sergio Perez won pole and Max Verstappen won the race itself.Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, says racing Ferrari is “slightly different” but insists Mercedes, and their drivers Lewis Hamilton and...
SPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Max Verstappen Wins As George Russell Shows Hamilton Who’s Boss

Max Verstappen has won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Red Bull with his Charles Leclerc coming second for Ferrari in an amazing race. With a strong battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc during the last nine laps of the race, Lewis Hamilton missing his prime opportunity to pit and an early back and […] The post F1 News: Max Verstappen Wins As George Russell Shows Hamilton Who’s Boss appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy