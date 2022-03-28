ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra to Perform at Ocean County College

By Jessica Woods
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra will be performing at the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Shore News Network
Shore News Network

83K+

Followers

51K+

Posts

30M+

Views

Follow Shore News Network and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Youth Orchestra featured in the Second Saturday video series

The Charles County Youth Orchestra’s first indoor concert since 2020 was filmed and is presented in the latest installment of the 2nd Saturday Series by the Charles County Arts Alliance. The concert program includes the winner of CCYO’s 2021 Concerto Competition, Esther Bonney, performing Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4. Other works on the program include the […] The post Charles County Youth Orchestra featured in the Second Saturday video series appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
KCBD

Boyz II Men to perform with Lubbock Symphony Orchestra in April

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Multi-Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will perform with The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra for one night only. The performance is on April 30, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Tickets range from $60 to $150 and are on sale now. Click here for ticket information.
LUBBOCK, TX
operawire.com

New York Choral Society to Return to Live Performances

The New York Choral Society has announced its return to live performance with “Love in Action.”. The performance on April 2 will be held at the New York Society for Ethical Culture and it will be a concert of choral music that brings together the work of eight contemporary American composers who explore universal themes of resilience, action and love. The evening will feature the Catalyst Quartet, Soprano Chantal Freeman, Mezzo-soprano Miastasha Gonzalez-Colón, Tenor Bernard Holcomb, and Baritone Marcus DeLoach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Augusta Free Press

New Orchestra of Washington to perform at Bridgewater College

The New Orchestra of Washington will present a lyceum concert at Bridgewater College on Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music. The program, “Madiba: Watching the Sunset,” will honor the legacy of South African anti-apartheid leader and activist Nelson...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Society
Ocean County, NJ
Entertainment
County
Ocean County, NJ
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
George M. Cohan
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Eubie Blake
Person
Douglas Fairbanks
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Scott Joplin
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Mercury

Philadelphia Orchestra ready for world premiere performance this weekend

The Philadelphia Orchestra presents a world premiere opera in two acts, “The Hours,” based on a novel by Michael Cunningham and also on a film with the same name. With music by Kevin Puts, it features seven opera singers in major roles, including the renowned soprano Renee Fleming. It also includes additional singers plus the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GreenwichTime

Torrington Symphony Orchestra to perform at Warner Theatre in May

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present “A Night Of Broadway Music,” in conjunction with the Warner Theatre’s own Warner Stage Company, at 8 p.m. May 7 in the Main Theatre, under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg. The concert will feature music from “Annie”,...
TORRINGTON, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Symphony Orchestra Performing Sunday in Natick

NATICK – The MetroWest Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert on Sunday ay Natick High School. Michael Bednarsky will conduct the performance, which will open with the Ukrainian National Anthem. Also scheduled to be performed is:. Hayden – Armida Overture. Mozart – Violin Concerto No 4 in...
NATICK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean County College#Art
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
Northern Virginia Daily

Fleming returns to Met in new opera based on 'The Hours'

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly five years since Renee Fleming sang her last Metropolitan Opera performance of Richard Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier,” a work that culminates in a sublime trio for women’s voices. Now Fleming is planning her return to the Met in...
THEATER & DANCE
WDIO-TV

Coming out of hiatus with Ragtime the musical

Curtains up as Duluth Playhouse returns to NorShor Theatre with Ragtime, a musical coming out to Duluth audiences after an approximate 3 month hiatus. Tickets are now on sale for Ragtime and you can find them here. Due to this winter’s high COVID cases and the Omicron Variant the theatre...
DULUTH, MN
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
UPI News

Dionne Warwick shares advice from Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone

March 14 (UPI) -- Dionne Warwick is sharing advice from her late mentor and fellow singer Frank Sinatra. The 81-year-old singer shared the best advice she received from Sinatra, who died at age 82 in 1998, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. "He and everyone else that mentored...
CELEBRITIES
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy