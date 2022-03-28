ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

New Jersey Cop Delivers Beautiful Baby Boy During Call for Help

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – The Robbinsville Police Department received a call for help at a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Robbinsville, NJ
Robbinsville, NJ
Crime & Safety
NBC News

New Jersey boy, 12, dies of fentanyl overdose after cleaning uncle's drug paraphernalia, prosecutors say

A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of causing his 12-year-old nephew’s overdose death by forcing him to clean up drug paraphernalia that contained fentanyl. Troy Nokes, 35, was hit with a slew of charges Monday, including first-degree aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with the death of his nephew, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Gloucester Township Police announced in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Call For Help#Capitol Health Ambulance#Capitol Health Paramedics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy