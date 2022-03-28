New Jersey Cop Delivers Beautiful Baby Boy During Call for Help

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 19 DAYS AGO