Shams: Boston Celtics to sign forward Juwan Morgan to 10-day deal

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics are signing 6-foot-7 forward Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract. Morgan has been playing with the team’s G League development franchise, the (Portland) Maine Celtics as they are likely seeking to remedy a lack of depth in the frontcourt with both Al Horford and Robert Williams III likely to miss at least the tilt with the Toronto Raptors Monday night.

Horford being out for personal reasons and Timelord having left Boston’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday with a partial meniscus tear in his knee has the Celtics thin in their frontcourt rotation. With Williams needing more time to recover, this move would add some depth already familiar with Boston’s system.

Morgan has been putting up 12.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists with the Maine Celtics this season at the G League level.

