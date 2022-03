For 103 days in 2021, the Dixie Fire burned wildly through Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama Counties, torching over 1,505 square miles (963,309 acres) of the Sierra Nevada Forest. It ranks as the second-largest wildfire in California's history, and the largest one to come from a single spark rather than combining with other fires, as the larger August Complex Fire in 2020 had. And we now know the effort to suppress the Dixie Fire was the most expensive in U.S. history.

