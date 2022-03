Donald Pinkel, MD, the founding medical director of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, died March 9 at the age of 95. Dr. Pinkel served St. Jude from 1961 to 1973, where he made medical history by creating an effective therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The approach is still used at St. Jude, which now has a 94 percent survival rate for the condition. He also created a program to address malnutrition in local infants and children, which led to the creation of the federally funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO