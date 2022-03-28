ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerald Greene recognized by firefighters as Legislator of the Year

ATLANTA — State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, has been named Legislator of the Year by the State Firefighters Association. In a news release, David Bullard, the president of the State Firefighters...

KTVZ

Georgia House passes sweeping bill with new election policing powers

The Republican-controlled Georgia state House on Tuesday night passed a sweeping elections bill that would hand new election policing powers to the state’s bureau of investigations and restrict nonprofit funding of elections. The 40-page bill would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigations the power to initiate election fraud allegations,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Kemp signs Georgia’s amended fiscal year budget

(The Center Square) – Gov. Brian Kemp signed Wednesday an amended budget for fiscal 2022, increasing state spending by about $3 billion. House Bill 910 increases state spending from $27.2 billion in fiscal 2022, which ends June 30, to $30.3 billion. Inclusive of federal funds, the amended budget is about $54.5 billion.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan receives Marsy's Law Champion Award

ATLANTA — Marsy’s Law for Georgia presented Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan with its Champion Award Challenge Coin recently for his outstanding work in drafting and introducing the Criminal Record Responsibility Act and Victim Notification Package to the General Assembly. In addition, his support helped to get the bill passed in the state Senate unanimously.
State
Georgia State
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

House GOP blocks recreational marijuana sales from beginning this year

A House of Delegates subcommittee Monday voted down legislation that would have allowed recreational marijuana sales to begin this September. The bill, which had passed the Democratic-controlled Senate last week, died on a party line vote, with Republicans opposing. “I think this is a bigger issue than we can correct in two weeks’ time,” said […] The post House GOP blocks recreational marijuana sales from beginning this year appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsTimes

Alaska Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in House history, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on March 29, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday. Young's office announced the congressman's death in a statement Friday night. He was 88. Young, who was first elected to...
ALASKA STATE
Keene Sentinel

Senate clears $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill

WASHINGTON — A massive spending bill for the fiscal year that began over five months ago is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk after the Senate cleared it for his signature late Thursday, putting an end to a frenzied stretch of negotiations in both chambers this week. In...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSET

Controversial school voucher bill fails in the Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
EDUCATION
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana enacts state legislative maps

Welcome to the Wednesday, March 16, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Louisiana enacts state legislative map, governor vetoes congressional map. We’re back with another redistricting update! Nationwide, redistricting has been completed for 369 of the 435 U.S. House seats (84.8%), 1,741 of 1,972 state Senate seats (88.3%) and 4,130 of 5,411 state House seats (76.3%). When we last checked in on redistricting on March 9, redistricting had been completed for 84.4% of U.S. House districts, 83.9% of state Senate seats, and 71.8% of state House seats.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kemp signs bill to give Georgia taxpayers a more than $1B refund

(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure Wednesday to give a one-time tax refund to eligible Georgia taxpayers. Taxpayers who are single or married and filing separately will receive a $250 refund under House Bill 1302. Heads of households will receive a $375 refund, while married taxpayers who file jointly will receive a $500 refund.
INCOME TAX

