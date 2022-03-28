Gerald Greene recognized by firefighters as Legislator of the Year

A House of Delegates subcommittee Monday voted down legislation that would have allowed recreational marijuana sales to begin this September. The bill, which had passed the Democratic-controlled Senate last week, died on a party line vote, with Republicans opposing. “I think this is a bigger issue than we can correct in two weeks’ time,” said […] The post House GOP blocks recreational marijuana sales from beginning this year appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO