Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sun, 27 Mar 2022 18:46:05 -0400

An injunction has been issued to remove protesters who set up camp to stop a council cutting trees down. The demonstrators, who took up residence in Spon End, Coventry, wanted to stop the trees being removed as part of a road-widening scheme. Protests had been going on since February. The...
If you’re buying trees, shrubs, fruit bushes, roses, and even perennial flowers from a mail-order vendor, odds are the plants will show up “bare root,” i.e. without any soil around the roots. Bare-root plants are much less expensive to ship than the container-grown and/or balled-and-burlapped plants you’ll...
SARASOTA, Fla. — In the Tampa Bay area, the affordable housing crisis is a challenge many people face. Seeing the crisis through a different lens, photographer Susan Sidebottom is showing how it affects people in her new exhibit named "A Place in The Sun." This exhibit at Art Center...
Minor street flooding and fallen trees were reported in Alachua County from the heavy thunderstorms toward the end of last week that also canceled part of the annual Gatornationals event. An estimated 4.9 to 8.8 inches of rain was reported throughout the county from Thursday through Saturday, depending on your...
Applications are open for West Virginia residents to apply for help paying water or wastewater bills. Department of Health and Human Resources officials announced Monday that applications for the federally funded program are open. To qualify, an applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income. For example, a […]
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 137 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after two were added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had 14,471 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 46 new cases were added since last week’s update.
Calling all city-dwellers: You need an escape. Research shows spending time in green spaces (read: nature) makes us happier, less stressed, and less anxious, so seeking out the best urban parks and trails near you is paramount to your well-being. Escapes—whether mental or physical—are highly important for your physical and...
A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Comments / 0