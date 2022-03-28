ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

By Jay Caldwell
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of 32nd avenue north. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports

4K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

529K+

Views

Related
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Shot, Killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Austin of St. Cloud was shot just after 7:30 a.m. Friday outside of a home. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
K945

Driver of the Red Truck That Drove Through Texas Tornado Found

March 21st Was a Scary Day for Many Texans. Many of Us Wondered Who Was Behind the Wheel. So many jokes were made about how big the driver's manhood must be. What if I told you that the driver in that red truck was a scared 16-year-old, who was driving home after an interview at the local Whataburger?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Cars
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Orange Leader

Narcotics division deputies discover stolen vehicle: OCSO

ORANGEFIELD — A group effort of law enforcement team members led to the discovery of a stolen car Wednesday in Orange County, authorities said. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics division and support division personnel “proactively performing” assigned duties in the 5000 block of Caribou Street noticed a Ford Taurus that matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

NPD reports vandalism, stolen property, vehicle theft

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police says a series of graffiti reports could be related to multiple other crimes in the area. In the early morning hours of March 18th, three juveniles were caught on video spray painting graffiti on a building in the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue, according to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer.
NORFOLK, NE
Grand Haven Tribune

Stolen vehicle crash results in death of unborn child

An unborn child died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Holland early Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Robert Buursma of the Holland Department of Public Safety, an officer witnessed a 2018 Nissan Versa parked illegally at around 3 a.m. along the 100 block of East 15th Street. The officer approached the vehicle with the intention of issuing a parking ticket when he noticed the vehicle was occupied.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#St Cloud Police#Dodge#Crimestoppers#P3
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Andres Castillo Rammed Multiple Police Vehicles With Stolen Vehicle In St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges accusing him of ramming multiple police squad vehicles with a stolen vehicle in St. Louis Park Sunday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Wednesday announced that Andres Castillo is charged with second-degree assault, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, fleeing a peace officer, and receiving stolen property in connection to the incident. Andres Castillo (credit: CBS) The incident occurred following a shoplifting report at a department store on 8440 Highway 7. When police arrived, they found Castillo and another person inside a stolen vehicle linked to the shoplifting, the complaint said. Castillo allegedly reversed the stolen car, accelerated and slammed into an officer’s squad car. He struck other squad vehicles while fleeing the scene. Castillo was later arrested after crashing the vehicle. A firearm was found inside with the serial numbers removed, the complaint said. He has a felony conviction so is prohibited from possessing a firearm. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New Buildings Recommended at the St. Cloud V.A.

The Asset and Infrastructure review process determined their recommendations for entire the Veterans Administration Health Care system which includes the St. Cloud V.A. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer for the St. Cloud V.A. He says for the past 3 to 4 years the V.A. has been conducting research to determine the asset and infrastructure situation within the V.A. system. Venable says the Asset Infrastructure Review is a study of the current and future health care needs for veterans.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO detectives arrest suspects in stolen vehicle investigation

Detectives with the Rural Crime Investigation team and deputies with the Lamont substation arrested a pair of suspects Thursday in connection with their investigation into a series of vehicle thefts. Jonathan Cotillapina, 34, was arrested on suspicion of providing false information to a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle,...
LAMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on a charge of possession of stolen vehicle in Fontana

A Bloomington man was arrested when it was determined that the vehicle he was driving in Fontana was stolen, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On March 23 at about 4:28 p.m., Deputy Smoot observed the driver of a black pickup truck commit several violations of the California Vehicle Code in the area of Arrow Route and Almond Avenue in the western unincorporated area of Fontana. The deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle for the infractions, which included speeding and loud exhaust.
FONTANA, CA
KATU.com

Police find stolen vehicle abandoned in Hillsboro neighborhood

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police recovered a stolen vehicle after the suspects sped away from police in Hillsboro on Wednesday night. A Hillsboro Police spokesperson said the incident started at about 10:15 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted a stolen 1999 Infiniti Qx4 near Northeast 40th and Main Street. The...
HILLSBORO, OR
1390 Granite City Sports

Five Ways to Know A Driver is from Minnesota

I have lived in a few other neighboring states, and driven in MANY other states. I have found that there are a few things that are definitely characteristics of the Minnesota driver. Obviously there are bad drivers everywhere, and some of these things happen in other cities and states, but it seems like these things are happening on a regular basis here in our great state of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOLR10 News

Large drug bust, alleged fentanyl in vehicle

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in Laclede County, Missouri, led to a major drug bust on Interstate 44. Police arrested a man named Eric Matthew who was traveling from St. Louis to Springfield. Guns, money and drugs, including white powder believed to be fentanyl, were confiscated from Matthew. If the powder proves to […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy