Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges accusing him of ramming multiple police squad vehicles with a stolen vehicle in St. Louis Park Sunday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Wednesday announced that Andres Castillo is charged with second-degree assault, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, fleeing a peace officer, and receiving stolen property in connection to the incident. Andres Castillo (credit: CBS) The incident occurred following a shoplifting report at a department store on 8440 Highway 7. When police arrived, they found Castillo and another person inside a stolen vehicle linked to the shoplifting, the complaint said. Castillo allegedly reversed the stolen car, accelerated and slammed into an officer’s squad car. He struck other squad vehicles while fleeing the scene. Castillo was later arrested after crashing the vehicle. A firearm was found inside with the serial numbers removed, the complaint said. He has a felony conviction so is prohibited from possessing a firearm. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

