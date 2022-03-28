ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

VA Approves St. Cloud Vet Center Outstation, Targets 2024 Opening

By Alex Svejkovsky
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to create a Vet Center Outstation in St. Cloud within the next two...

1390granitecitysports.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vet Center Outstations#Veterans#The Anoka Vet Center#Vet Centers
