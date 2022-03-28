ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic vs. Cavaliers: Lineups, injury reports, odds, TV info for Monday

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 18 hours ago
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Cavaliers enter the contest having lost three straight games to continue their recent slide. Cleveland has gone just 6-12 since Feb. 12 to fall to seventh in the Eastern Conference. They are one game back of the Toronto Raptors and would be in the play-in tournament as of now.

Meanwhile, the Magic have lost two straight to stay in contention for the worst record in the NBA. They are tied with the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets at 20-55 on the season as the three teams would each have a 14% chance of winning the draft lottery.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Monday, March 28
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Cavaliers -8.5
  • Money line: Magic +360, Cavaliers -500
  • Over-under: 217.5

Magic at Cavaliers Injury Report

Orlando: Bol Bol (foot), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) are out.

Cleveland: Jarrett Allen (finger), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Collin Sexton (knee) and Dean Wade (knee) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic:

  • F Franz Wagner
  • F Wendell Carter Jr.
  • C Mo Bamba
  • G R.J. Hampton
  • G Cole Anthony

Cleveland Cavaliers:

  • F Caris LeVert
  • F Lauri Markkanen
  • C Evan Mobley
  • G Isaac Okoro
  • G Darius Garland

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seth Curry, Goran Dragic to play in Nets vs. Heat

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Miami Heat on Saturday in what could be a preview for a future first-round playoff matchup. The Nets will have Seth Curry and Goran Dragic available to play against the Heat, both of whom were unable to play in the team’s 132-120 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan guard DeVante' Jones to declare for 2022 NBA draft

Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones announced that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft after just one season with the Wolverines, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Jones, who joined Michigan last year from Coastal Carolina as a grad transfer, averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 33 games. He was eligible to play one more season because of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

