Magic vs. Cavaliers: Lineups, injury reports, odds, TV info for Monday

On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Cavaliers enter the contest having lost three straight games to continue their recent slide. Cleveland has gone just 6-12 since Feb. 12 to fall to seventh in the Eastern Conference. They are one game back of the Toronto Raptors and would be in the play-in tournament as of now.

Meanwhile, the Magic have lost two straight to stay in contention for the worst record in the NBA. They are tied with the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets at 20-55 on the season as the three teams would each have a 14% chance of winning the draft lottery.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Monday, March 28

Monday, March 28 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio

Betting Lines

Betting Lines

Point spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Money line: Magic +360, Cavaliers -500

Over-under: 217.5

Magic at Cavaliers Injury Report

Orlando: Bol Bol (foot), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) are out.

Cleveland: Jarrett Allen (finger), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Collin Sexton (knee) and Dean Wade (knee) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic:

F Franz Wagner

F Wendell Carter Jr.

C Mo Bamba

G R.J. Hampton

G Cole Anthony

Cleveland Cavaliers: