ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

County, sheriff's spouse take aim at deputy's harassment suit

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Los Angeles County and the wife of Sheriff Alex Villanueva are seeking dismissal of portions of a lawsuit brought by a sheriff’s deputy who alleges her career has been derailed because a recruit the plaintiff found to be physically unfit for hiring was a friend...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A landmark verdict in the George Floyd case confirms that police must stop crimes by fellow officers

Why is it that police officers, who have sworn an oath to uphold the law, just stand by and do nothing when a fellow officer engages in illegal conduct — such as making discriminatory arrests or using excessive force? That question has long been the elephant in the room in any discussion of police reform. That is why the conviction of three former Minneapolis police officers on federal charges that they violated the constitutional rights of George Floyd is significant. Officers are now on notice that their inaction in the face of wrongdoing puts them at risk not only of losing their jobs but also of being criminally charged. That has the potential to bring about needed change to hidebound police cultures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC News

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein caught smuggling Milk Duds in jail

Harvey Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to records viewed by Variety. The Milk Duds were found during a search on Nov. 10, after Weinstein had a face-to-face meeting with Shawn Burkley, one of his attorneys. The Milk Duds were confiscated, and the guards warned that they would have to search his attorneys’ legal binders and laptop bags on future visits.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Sherri Papini case: Family ‘appalled’ by arrest in alleged faked abduction, says she was ‘ambushed’ in front of her kids

The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance trigged an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in […]
REDDING, CA
CBS LA

Man Suspected Of Posing As San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Identified As ABC Employee

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Police now say they’ve identified a man who was believed to be a police impersonator as an employee of Alcohol Beverage Control. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) Victorville police on Friday had asked for the public’s help to identify an alleged police impersonator who visited Joe’s Liquor, 16137 Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The store’s personnel told police the man came in and put on a necklace with a badge resembling a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department badge and identified himself as a police officer with the city. The man told the store workers he was there to check on the store’s business license. While talking about the city changing their business license, the man walked behind the counter asking about weapons in the store. He was last seen leaving the area on foot, authorities said. On Saturday, authorities said the man was no longer believed to be a police impersonator. “Investigators continued their investigation and identified the subject in the picture as a legitimate employee of Alcohol Beverage Control who was performing official business at the location,” a statement from Victorville Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Judge rules three Michigan militia members who called themselves the Wolverine Watchmen were NOT entrapped by the FBI into setting up plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Three suspected members of the Wolverine Watchmen extremist group charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Joseph Morrison, 27; his 44-year-old father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar, 23, will face a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Harassment#Attorneys#Nepotism#Lasd Sgt
Black Enterprise

Black Driver For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Wrongfully Arrested On Set Files $20M Lawsuit Against LAPD

A Black driver working for ABC’s acclaimed medical drama Grey’s Anatomy was wrongfully arrested at gunpoint in front of cast and crew members in March 2021. According to CBS Los Angeles, 31-year-old Ernest Simon Jr. is suing the city of Los Angeles and LAPD for $20 million in damages after being racially-profiled at a traffic stop and having a gun pulled out at him during the wrongful arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Frederick County sheriff's deputy shoots DUI suspect after chase

FREDERICK, Md. — A man suspected of driving under the influence, is in the hospital after he was shot by a Frederick County Sheriff's deputy early Friday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the Kingsbrook neighborhood of Frederick. Residents said they're grateful it...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Over 100 New York police officers guilty of misconduct during BLM protests, report finds

An NYPD watchdog has found that 104 officers were guilty of misconduct during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) oversight agency released the report on Tuesday, almost two years after the protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May 2020. The ensuing protests led to the NYPD coming out in force, with interactions between protesters and officers turning violent on several occasions. The CCRB was given the task of looking into more than...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy