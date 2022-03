Receipts totaled 1721 head. The market at the beginning of the week was steady, but as the week progressed, corn and oil continued to move higher creating uncertainty in the market caused by the war in Ukraine with the bigger cattle going to the feedlot selling a little lower. The stocker steers and heifers all sold fully steady. The feeder steers were $2-$4 lower and the feeder heifers were $2-$3 lower. The fleshy calves and plain calves were $8-$10 lower. Packer cows were steady with the top cow 1360 lbs at $100.00 ($1360.00) and bulls were steady with the high bull 1720 lbs at $116.00 ($1995.20). Pairs and bred cows were steady.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO