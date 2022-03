AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo ISD rivalry between the Amarillo High Sandies and the Tascosa Rebels continued on the baseball field on Saturday. The Sandies led by senior Will Franklin defeated the Rebels 16-7. Franklin has been on fire at the plate recording hits on 11-of-12 last at-bats. Against Tascosa he singled in the first, doubled in the third, homered in the fourth singled in the sixth and doubled in the seventh.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO