BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Few tools can match the versatility of a rotary tool. There isn’t much they can’t do. If you’re looking for a high-quality option, few manufacturers can compete with Dremel. In fact, their name is so synonymous with rotary tools that many people simply refer to all rotary tools as Dremel tools no matter who made them. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that the Dremel 8220-2/28 12-Volt Max Cordless Rotary Tool Kit stands out as one of the top options for practically any application.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO