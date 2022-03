ROCKWALL, TX – March 30, 2022 — Lately, I find myself skipping over the daily memories that pop up on my social media page. Sometimes when I do look at the “Memories” I must wipe a small tear, and experience a sense of wistfulness that I am not eager to feel. So many of those memories are of the days when the grandbabies were tiny and growing. The days when those babies belonged to their parents and to us. We made their worlds a happy place. The time we spent with them brought their smiles.

