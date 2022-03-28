Camp Cope Triumphantly Weather The Storm

Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq and Kelly Hellmrich are under their respective covers, blankets pulled to their chins. It’s a Wednesday morning in the depths of Melbourne summer, and hovering above the singer-guitarist and bassist on Zoom is drummer Sarah Thompson, calling from the office of local label and shop Poison City Records, where she works. The trio’s familial dynamic is on clear and ready display—Thompson, 37, the requisite big sister (who everyone calls “Thomo”); Maq, 27, the mischievous jokester; Hellmrich, 29, the calm equilibrium—and the incessant joking abounds. They recently convened IRL for the first time in months, or as Thompson puts it: “We got to hang out and be idiots.” Even now, the trio playfully rag on one another while expressing abiding love in fell swoops. It’s not so dissimilar from the heart and critique that power many Camp Cope songs.

