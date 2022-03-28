ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Banking Bill Is About Free Markets

By Op Ed
Lootpress
Lootpress
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCcRI_0es5ZClo00

West Virginia coal miners are ready to help restore America’s energy independence, we just need President Joe Biden and his liberal allies to get out of our way.

President Biden, his private jet-setting Climate Envoy John Kerry, and corporate executives like Larry Fink of BlackRock have been busy in recent years trying to pressure banks and corporations to cut off financing and business with American coal, oil and natural gas companies.

As a native and representative of West Virginia’s Coal Country, I know it’s time we stand up to protect our interests. That’s why this past session, I introduced Senate Bill 262 to declare that our state wants the free markets to remain free. My colleagues agreed, and passed it by a wide margin.

Senate Bill 262 will allow the State Treasurer’s Office to stop doing business with banks that boycott the coal, oil and natural gas industries. It’s now on Gov. Jim Justice’s desk awaiting his signature.

In an opinion piece dated March 15, Charleston resident Lewis Payne tried to argue this bill was “anti-capitalist” public policy. In fact, the opposite is true. Senate Bill 262 is our state’s way of calling for a return to true capitalism, where investment decisions are decided by honest analyses of business decisions, while standing up to the so-called “woke capitalists” who are trying to use corporate power to advance a radical social agenda.

In recent years, social activists have been invading corporate boards trying to get companies to enact policies based not on sound business principles, but preferred political outcomes. They have been manipulating the movement of adopting corporate Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) principles to advance their agenda. Fossil fuel divestment is one aspect of this agenda.

These activists are trying to immediately stop banks and financial institutions from doing business with coal, oil and natural gas firms not because they think the businesses are unprofitable – when in fact, they’re making record profits during today’s energy crisis – but because they don’t like the industry.

In West Virginia, this is an immediate problem that requires collective action to address. Our state’s economy, and a large portion of its tax base, is tied to fossil-fuel extraction. If these companies want to diminish our economy and tax base, then we should take that into consideration when we make business decisions on behalf of our state.

Ask yourself: If a bank publicly announced it would stop doing business with the company you work for, leading to the layoffs of your co-workers and friends, would you think differently about using that bank to deposit your paycheck? If a bank comes out and says they’re going to engage in behaviors that will hurt West Virginia’s economy, I think we should think twice about doing business with that bank. This isn’t anti-capitalist – this is using our power as a market participant to decide we’re going to take our business elsewhere.

Beyond that, there’s a real conflict of interest when a bank says they don’t want to do business with fossil fuel companies, yet they’d be perfectly happy handling our severance tax revenue. If they say they don’t want to do business with extraction industries, then we shouldn’t let them handle revenue that comes from them either. Mr. Payne seems to think Senate Bill 262 won’t matter because our state’s banking contracts are a “drop in the bucket” when compared to their total balance sheet. But he’s missing the bigger picture.

Our state’s Treasurer, Riley Moore, has been leading a national coalition of 15 states, representing more than $700 billion in this effort. West Virginia is leading the way in this. As we pass this bill, more states will follow, and that will lead to a significant amount of potential business that these banks could stand to lose.

Second, Mr. Payne said we can’t stop the ESG tide from taking over. I beg to differ. What started out as a movement to take more than financial factors into account when making business decisions has exploded into taking on whatever issue these radicals are outraged by on a given day.

Today we’re talking about fossil fuel investments, tomorrow it could be gun manufacturers. Soon, families may have to sign ESG statements when they apply for a car or home loan. What if your income comes from an industry that’s fallen out of favor with the ESG crowd? What if you don’t agree with their politics? It’s a slippery slope, and we have to stem the tide before it gets further out of hand.

West Virginia is leading the way to stand up to the woke capitalists that are out for our jobs. Senate Bill 262 is an essential part of this effort, and Gov. Justice should sign it into law.

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

West Virginia Passes Pro-Fossil Fuel Banking Protection Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced that West Virginia has taken a significant step to protect coal, oil and natural gas industries and jobs in the state with the passage of Senate Bill 262 on Saturday, a bill the Treasurer proposed to lawmakers. The bill...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

West Virginia advances bill punishing banks for cutting oil ties

West Virginia’s legislature has approved a proposal that could restrict the state’s work with financial institutions that have limited their business with coal and oil companies. The measure, Senate Bill 262, is now under consideration by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, after clearing both chambers over the weekend. If...
INDUSTRY
95.3 MNC

Walorski, Banks introduce bill to benefit American manufacturing

Representatives Walorski and Banks introduced a bill Thursday aimed at cutting costs for American manufacturers. It would do so by increasing their long-term tax deductions. The bill is the Renewing Investment in American Workers and Supply Chains Act, and lowers the asset recovery period for businesses from 39 years to 20, ties deduction amounts to inflation, and would increase investment.
INCOME TAX
Lootpress

OP ED: Banking Bill Essential to Fight Woke Capitalists

President Joe Biden and his liberal allies have not hidden their desire to use any means necessary to enact their radical Green New Deal social agenda. Biden has nominated a slew of agency appointees who have openly said they would use their agency power to enact rigorous anti-fossil fuel climate policies. Meanwhile, his Special Presidential Envoy on Climate, John Kerry, has reportedly been pressuring big banks to cut off financing and divest from coal, oil, and natural gas companies. We are in the middle of an energy crisis in this country, and one needs only to look to what’s going on right now in Europe to see the dangers of what could happen when you let radical social activists cut off reliable sources of energy.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Money

This Student Loan Loophole Could Cut Parent PLUS Debt Payments in Half

Heads up, parent borrowers: you may have more options to lower your monthly student loan payments than you think. Parent PLUS loans — federal loans parents can take to cover college costs for their undergraduate students — are one of the fastest growing segments of higher education debt. At the end of 2021, parents held $105 billion in PLUS loans, a 35% increase from five years earlier.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Conflict Of Interest#Layoffs#Climate#American#Coal Country
NBC26

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Governors and state lawmakers throughout the U.S. are floating proposals to send checks to help residents cope with soaring inflation at a time when state budgets are bursting with cash. The relief ideas come at a time when many states actually have too much money...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
money.com

Will Biden Extend the Pause on Student Loan Payments Again?

Student loan borrowers are back in limbo, preparing for their monthly payments to resume as buzz builds around the possibility of another extension. If that sounds familiar, it's because we've been here before: Federal student loan payments have been paused, and interest has been waived, since March 2020. In the two years since, the deadline of that forbearance period has been pushed back five times.
EDUCATION
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy