AUDITIONS “Broadway Stage Concert Series”

MASHANTUCKET, Connecticut — Foxwoods Resort Casino is reviving its “Broadway Series at Foxwoods” later this spring. Fiddler on the Roof, May 27–29: Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter, featuring musical hits you know and love including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
