AUDITIONS "Broadway Stage Concert Series"

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWISP PERFORMING ARTS INITIATIVE is casting for it’s Staged Broadway Concert Series Featuring songs and numbers from “West Side Story”, “Oklahoma”, “Phantom of The Opera”, “Jersey Boys” and “Mama Mia”. All roles are open. Ages 12- Adult....

