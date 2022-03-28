WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of March 21

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 21. Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

Anthony Creek

Big Sandy Creek

Blackwater River

Boley Lake

Brandywine Lake

Brushy Fork Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lake

Camp Creek

Castlemans Run Lake

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Dry Fork (Randolph)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East River

Elk River (Randolph and Tucker)

Evitts Run

French Creek Pond

Gandy Creek

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Glady Fork

Horseshoe Run

Knapps Creek

Krodel Lake

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork of Holly River

Left Fork of Holly River

Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Mash Fork

Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Wheeling Lake

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

New Creek

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Fork Lunice

North Fork Patterson

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Paint Creek

Paw Paw Creek

Pinnacle Creek (lower section)

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Red Creek

Rocky Marsh Run

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section rail stocking – Bowden to Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section rail stocking – downstream of C&R/High Falls)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section rail stocking – C&R section)

Shavers Fork (upper section rail stocking – Cheat Bridge to Beaver Creek)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summit Lake

Teter Creek Lake

Trout Run

Upper Guyandotte River

Waites Run

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Whiteday Creek

Williams River

Anglers are also reminded of the fifth annual Gold Rush which begins March 29 and will continue through April 9. During this period, 50,000 golden rainbow trout will be stocked in waters throughout West Virginia. For more information, including stocking locations, giveaway entries and how to request a commemorative coin, visit WVdnr.gov/goldrush.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit WVdnr.gov.