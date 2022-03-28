ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas Prices Stabilize, But For How Long?

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFGG2_0es5Xhrn00

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — As the cost of a barrel of oil has remained near $110, the gas price decline has slowed. After hitting $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.24, but only down a penny since last week. Domestically, gasoline demand is again defying seasonal trends and has dipped for the second straight week, perhaps due to higher pump prices and consumers altering their driving habits.

“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine grinding onward,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And with oil prices refusing to fall, the price at the pump is likewise meeting resistance at dropping further.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 3 million bbl to 238 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand also decreased from 8.94 million b/d to 8.63 million b/d. The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases. However, the steady increase in the price of oil is slowing that decline. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, reversing course from the current downward trend.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.24, which is one cent less than a week ago, 63 cents more than a month ago, and $1.38 more than a year ago.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Lootpress
Lootpress

13K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Lootpress and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reader's Digest

How to Find Cheap Gas Near You

If you don’t remember gas ever being quite this expensive, that’s because it hasn’t been. The Ukraine-Russia war has catapulted prices to a level never seen before. Russia was a major supplier of energy to the United States, until sanctions enacted in early March banned the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal. Now, the national average price for regular unleaded gas stands at nearly $4.29 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Which States Have the Cheapest Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
CBS News

U.S. gas prices ease back from record high

Americans are getting some relief on prices at the pump, even as oil climbs back up above $100 a barrel. Fuel costs surged to a record high last week as the Ukraine war heightened concerns that the conflict might disrupt supplies of oil from Russia, which accounts for about 12% of the global market for crude.
TRAFFIC
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s What a Gallon of Gas Cost the Year You Were Born

As gas prices spike to historic levels, it’s hard not to remember the good old days — but how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison to the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Washington Dc#Oil Stocks#Aaa#Eia
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
Atlantic City Press

Why gas prices soar and Biden won’t help, by Katie Tubb

When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FloridaDaily

AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Fell Drastically in Recent Days

The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
freightwaves.com

Up and down: DOE/EIA price way up, diesel futures plummet

On the same day that the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price rose by more than 5 cents, the futures price of ultra low sulfur diesel dropped by the second-largest one-day amount in the contract’s history. The benchmark DOE/EIA price price rose 5.1 cents a...
TRAFFIC
WAAY-TV

Gas prices falling in North Alabama, just not quickly

Gas prices are slowly but surely falling. Some lawmakers believe it is not falling quickly enough. President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday morning, pointing out the slow decline in gasoline prices. "Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too," Biden said on Twitter. "Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices down sharply in Virginia: Is this the new trend?

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34 a gallon higher than...
VIRGINIA STATE
WGRZ TV

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Uber Adds Fuel Surcharge Because of High Gas Prices

Uber is adding a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada in response to surging gas prices, the company said on Friday. Uber is adding a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada in response to surging gas prices, the company said on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy