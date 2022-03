When Japanese artist Teiji Furuhashi completed his multimedia installation “Lovers” in 1994, he intended to make a statement. At the start of his career Furuhashi, the leader of performance art and media group, Dumb Type, kept his focus on pop cultural commentary, but after seeing the devastation caused by AIDS, followed by the homophobia and the lack of response from government leaders, social and political concerns seeped into his work. Addressing the epidemic via an exploration of love, Furuhashi, who would die at the age of 35 due to complications from the disease, created an immersive series of projections where the overlapping bodies on display never quite touch.

