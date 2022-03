Climate Victory Gardens are described by Treehugger's Katherine Martinko as a way of "drawing down carbon from the atmosphere to boost mental resilience, offset rising food costs, and spend more time outside." But in these times, they serve a more traditional function: feeding families in a world of food shortages, rapidly rising costs, and increasing uncertainty. For many years we have shown posters from times when governments were promoting the idea that people should grow and preserve their own food, whether on their own property or on farms and allotments. Given the times, it seemed appropriate to dig into the files again.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO