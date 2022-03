Watch video: Add mist and fog effortlessly in Photoshop CC. A misty morning is one of the most magical times to head out with your camera. But if the conditions aren’t right – or you want to enhance any existing mist – then it is possible to create your own. In our scene the mist is rolling in over the landscape, but the tree is clear. As such, this can be a good time to paint in a little more mist to enhance the atmosphere.

