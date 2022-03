Jared Leto Assures His Joker Return Following The Batman's Release. As evidenced by DC's multiple developments of the Criminal Clown Prince of Gotham City throughout the years, DC is never far away from bringing any version of the Joker into the big screens. With Heath Ledger setting a gold standard for the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, playing the clown villain now comes with heavy pressure from the audience. While Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan's Joker got praised by critics for bringing their unique version of the villain in the DC Universe, another Joker star remains hopeful in reprising his role as the Joker, and that is no other than Jared Leto.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO