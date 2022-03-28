Hamilton Honey Badgers at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton – presale passcode

Still in bereavement over the untimely death of Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters are nixing the remainder of their tour dates. "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," a spokesperson for the band said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together."

